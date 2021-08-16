Cancel
Jackson, MS

State Fire Marshal urges vaccinations for first responders

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. – State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is encouraging all First Responders, including Fire Fighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “First Responders are on the front line daily, protecting the public and need to be protected from the COVID-19 virus and not become super spreaders,” said Chaney. “There are more than 16,000 first responders in the state including firefighters and EMS. It is my sincere hope that all first responders answer this call to get vaccinated which in turn will help all of us fulfill our mission to protect lives and property in the state.”

