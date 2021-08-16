UNC Makes the Cut for Elite WR Andre Greene
As many suspected, elite wide receiver Andre Greene included North Carolina within his top-six schools list. "(An)Dre and Lonnie [Galloway] have a really good relationship," Greene's father, Andre, Sr., said. "And, we believe Dre could really light it up [in UNC's offense] as an up-and-coming school. I think that if [UNC] is able to land some of those Virginia kids, man, I think they would definitely make some noise and be a team of the future."247sports.com
