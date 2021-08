Hailey Bieber might be the master of what many like to call “micro fair”: keeping an entire ensemble simple and understated while letting one extra-strong statement piece — be it a top or hairstyle or lipstick or piece of jewelry — have all the focus, attention, and glory. Bieber’s been spotted sneaking colorful, dreamy bits like neon sweaters, shimmery eyeshadows, and throwback hairstyles into her otherwise straightforward looks, but her most recent micro flair moment is almost certainly her boldest — and downright coolest — beauty experiment yet. the Bieber donned holographic eyeliner, applied in the form of an appliqué strip, and the result is one-part classic silver screen starlet, one-part space cowgirl — in other words, an aesthetic dream.