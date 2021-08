American Heritage Girls Troop KS2315 is hosting a Family Fun Night at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The families will get a sneak peek of the program year: including a devotional, craft, snack, and campfire. Girls of all ages are invited to learn along with current troop members about the program year theme Live Free. Change and transformation are some of the greatest gifts God has for His children. “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” 2 Corinthians, 3:17.