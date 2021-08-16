Cancel
Comedian Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios

By Michael Schneider
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian, producer and writer Wyatt Cenac (“Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas”) has sealed a new multi-year exclusive overall deal spanning across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Cenac, who got his start in animation as a writer on “King of the Hill,” will develop and produce original animated programming...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

