Comedian Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios

Anime appears to be on its way forward and Warner Bros. is trying to get their part of it as they seek to team up with Jason DeMarco while in the process of trying to pull this off. For quite a few years now anime has been on the rise in America and it’s become one of the more popular styles of animation that people have flocked to. When looking at the style it is kind of exciting and it’s definitely something that can gain the attention of those that want to see action but aren’t so into live-action that they want to forego animation in their quest to find something exciting. One thing that animation does, that it’s always done, is move past the boundaries of reality quite often in an attempt to show something that’s amazing, incredible, and well beyond the capabilities of reality that limits and even hampers a story every now and then. But the fact is that anime is a little nuts sometimes since the frantic and almost manic motions that it promotes can be a little disorienting.