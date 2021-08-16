Makinen homicide trial set for January
An early 2022 trial was scheduled Monday for the man accused of killing of a Makinen resident whose property he had been staying on in fall 2019. J Nicholas Cramer, 54, of Mora, Minnesota, is set to face a jury starting Jan. 3 in State District Court in Virginia. He is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer, who was reportedly shot, beaten and suffocated inside his garage.
