Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makinen, MN

Makinen homicide trial set for January

By Tom Olsen
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early 2022 trial was scheduled Monday for the man accused of killing of a Makinen resident whose property he had been staying on in fall 2019. J Nicholas Cramer, 54, of Mora, Minnesota, is set to face a jury starting Jan. 3 in State District Court in Virginia. He is charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer, who was reportedly shot, beaten and suffocated inside his garage.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Makinen, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Government
Virginia, MN
Government
Virginia, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Mora, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Attorney#State District Court#Rv#Pontiac Grand Am#Cramers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

President Biden will nominate former White House chief of staff and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to serve as his ambassador to Japan, the White House said Friday. The Hill had previously reported Emanuel was the expected pick for Biden's envoy to Japan, but the announcement had been held up while other ambassadorships were announced and sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy