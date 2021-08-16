Cowboys Break: How Bad Are The Injuries?

View more in
NFL|behindthesteelcurtain.com
Pittsburgh Steelers finish the win over the Cowboys avoiding serious injury
Throughout the NFL Preseason, all 32 NFL teams are focused on one thing, and it has nothing to do with execution. All teams are hoping to escape the exhibition games without suffering any major injuries to key players. Injuries happen, it is part of the game of football, but minimizing...
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Dak Injury Update: New Info on Cowboys QB ‘Baseball Injury’?
OXNARD - In the ongoing search for a fresh angle on an exhausting story - the sore shoulder of Dak Prescott - FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer may have struck gold. Glazer is reporting that Prescott suffered “more of a baseball injury” originating “under the armpit.” The "armpit'' issue is really an innocuous one; the Dallas Cowboys QB is dealing with a strain in his latissimus, the big muscle in the back that extends up to the shoulder, and it really doesn't matter exactly where the strain exists (above the armpit, below the armpit, whatever).
NFL|247Sports
Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not worried about Dallas QB's shoulder issue
The Dallas Cowboys got yet another injury scare from quarterback Dak Prescott during training camp this month, as he has missed time due to a strained shoulder. While the injury has been alarming to some, second-year Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he never had, nor does he have, any concerns about Prescott’s health.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Amari Cooper was told he will play in preseason vs. Texans: 'I'm looking forward to it'
Amari Cooper made it clear that while he's fine with the mashed potatoes -- e.g., delivering another 1,000-yard season -- it's "the gravy" he's truly after in 2021. In other words, he wants to help the Dallas Cowboys rattle off a rare postseason run that doesn't end until they're standing on a podium in February, and he'll get a shot at prepping for his contribution to the pot luck this weekend, with or without the presence of quarterback Dak Prescott under center, something that's still being discussed in Dallas.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Picks up shoulder injury
Rush missed Saturday's joint practice with the Rams due to a shoulder injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. With Dak Prescott (shoulder) not in attendance for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, Rush was the second Cowboys quarterback on the field after backup Garrett Gilbert and ahead of fellow reserve Ben DiNucci. Rush completed eight of 13 passes for 70 yards, but he apparently came out the other side with a health concern. He'll aim to get healthy for the team's next preseason game Friday in Arizona.
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys' Amari Cooper Activated from PUP After Ankle Injury Recovery
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper passed his physical and was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Cooper was placed on PUP at the start of training camp after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. His return doesn't mean he will return to the practice field right away, though....
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Suffers ankle injury
Schultz injured his ankle at Wednesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Aided by Blake Jarwin's Week 1 ACL tear, Schultz broke out last season to the tune of 63 catches (on 89 targets) for 615 yards and four touchdowns. And the output came without Dak Prescott (shoulder) for most of it due to his ugly ankle injury. Only now, Schultz has picked up his own health concern, which isn't believed to be serious, per Slater. With the Cowboys' next preseason contest Friday in Arizona, it wouldn't surprise if the team is cautious and keeps Schultz on the sideline until he's back to 100 percent.
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Undergo Another MRI on Shoulder Injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Wednesday that he will undergo an additional MRI for a right shoulder strain suffered during a July 28 training camp practice. As Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted, Prescott pulled himself from that practice and is glad he did so. "I’ve...
NFL|Posted byNJ.com
Hard Knocks: How Yankees helped Cowboys treat Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury
A New York area sports team came up on the debut of this season’s Hard Knocks, but it wasn’t either of the local football teams. The Dallas Cowboys visited with trainers from the Yankees about quarterback Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury during training camp, Cowboys head athletic trainer Jim Maurer told Cowboys President Jerry Jones in a phone conversation shown on Tuesday night’s episode, according to ProFootballTalk.
NFL|New York Post
Cowboys trying their hardest to prevent panic after Dak Prescott injury news
Any sort of injury news about Dak Prescott is guaranteed to send Cowboys nation into a panic. The team’s Twitter appeared to take that into consideration when they tried to dull the latest blow. After Prescott said he would undergo another MRI exam on the shoulder injury he suffered on...
NFL|Posted byhillcountrynews
Cowboys get good news on Dak Prescott injury, bad news on defensive front
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news as the clock continues to count down toward the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFL|audacy.com
Cowboys Blake Jarwin on injury recovery, 2021 goals, and more
Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin joined K&C in Oxnard to discuss his return from injury, what his goals for the 2021 season are, and give play by play of a lizard eating a beetle!. Watch the video above for more.
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore suffers injury in Cards game
All any team wants to do it in a preseason game is come out of it without a major injury. The Dallas Cowboys may not have accomplished that in their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys decided to play some of their starters in their game with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore among those playing. Gallimore has had a strong camp to go with a strong finish to the 2020 season, putting him in prime position to be a starter on defense.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Malik Turner: Sustains foot injury
Turner is questionable to return to Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals due to an apparent left foot injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Turner sustained the injury when a defensive back landed on his foot in the end zone during the third quarter, and he walked to the locker room under his own power shortly after leaving the field. The 25-year-old brought in three of his seven targets for 30 yards prior to his exit. The severity of Turner's injury isn't yet known.
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys injury updates on Dak Prescott, Neville Gallimore, Sean McKeon
Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore #96 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Outside of getting prepared for the upcoming NFL regular season grind, one of the top mandates while going through training camp and the preseason is to stay as healthy as possible. As the saying goes, you can’t help the club in the tub. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit the Dallas Cowboys fairly hard during their second preseason matchup on Friday night.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Inside Cowboys Training Camp: Dak's Return?
The Cowboys are back in Frisco but the grind of Training Camp 2021 continues. Mickey Spagnola and Kyle Youmans address all the key developments over the last week and outline what the rest of the preseason holds for Dallas.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|chatsports.com
The Cowboys might have to face the fact that Jaylon Smith’s best days are behind him
Jaylon Smith was once believed to be a potential generational talent at linebacker coming out of Notre Dame. Unfortunately, a devastating knee injury in his final game against Ohio State threatened to rob him of his playing career altogether. Despite the concerns, the Cowboys surprised many on day two of the 2016 NFL Draft when they selected Smith at the top of the second round, fully aware he wouldn’t play for at least a calendar year.
NFL|247Sports
Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins to undergo back surgery
The injury bug hit the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is reportedly undergoing back surgery, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The hope is Jenkins could return at some point this season. However, it does not look good for the former Oklahoma State star. Jenkins, if all goes well, could return late in the year, according to Schefter.
