Cowboys Break: How Bad Are The Injuries?

Schultz injured his ankle at Wednesday's practice, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Aided by Blake Jarwin's Week 1 ACL tear, Schultz broke out last season to the tune of 63 catches (on 89 targets) for 615 yards and four touchdowns. And the output came without Dak Prescott (shoulder) for most of it due to his ugly ankle injury. Only now, Schultz has picked up his own health concern, which isn't believed to be serious, per Slater. With the Cowboys' next preseason contest Friday in Arizona, it wouldn't surprise if the team is cautious and keeps Schultz on the sideline until he's back to 100 percent.