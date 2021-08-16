Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Jewish leaders denounce comparing mask mandates to Holocaust

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and several Jewish leaders on Monday criticized comments at recent County Council meetings that compared mask mandates to the Holocaust.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 surging in St. Louis County, Page sought to require masks in indoor public places. A judge earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order against the mandate after the County Council voted to overturn it.

The last two County Council meetings have drawn large crowds of people opposed to the mask requirement, including some who compared it to the Holocaust. Rabbi Susan Talve, speaking at a news conference, called the comparison “overt antisemitism.”

Talve and other Jewish leaders were critical of County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, for failing to intervene and “gavel out” those making the Holocaust comparison.

Days, in a statement, said racial and religious epithets and “cheap comparisons to the Holocaust” are unacceptable. She did not respond to the concerns that she failed to stop such comparisons at recent meetings but said she will “swiftly use my gavel and admonish” antisemitic comments.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Mandates#Covid 19#Jewish#Ap#Democratic#The County Council#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Letters: Keep heat on state leaders refusing to mandate masks

I commend the editorial staff of The Post and Courier for its unrelenting editorials on Gov. Henry McMaster, the Legislature and Attorney General Alan Wilson as they continue to play politics with the health and well-being of the citizens of South Carolina, in particular those in our schools. Who would...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comparing covid vaccinations to Holocaust is absurd

Between 1939 and 1945 all Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe were required to wear various colored pieces of cloth to signify that they were Jewish and thereby make it easier for the Nazis to humiliate, ruin and ultimately murder, as many Jews as they could. Today, people with zero clue about...
Public Healthweisradio.com

State Health Leaders Calling For New Mask Mandate

Are calling on lawmakers to bring back a mask mandate. During a press conference with health leaders on Wednesday, UAB Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Saag said it’s time to put politics aside. Democratic lawmaker Senator Rodger Smitherman from District 18 said he understands people want freedoms, but people with...
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Mask mandate, legal fight not off the table, Charleston leaders say

Aug. 7 weekly COVID-19 update: 11,991 new cases, 38 deaths; 16.3% positive. What you need to know this week: New COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to soar, reaching five-month highs in daily infections as the delta variant drives transmission. Case numbers for the first week of August represent an increase of more than 10-fold compared to the same time in July. And while case numbers climb, schools are […]
HealthTurnto10.com

Committeewoman who compared vaccine requirements to Holocaust refuses to apologize

A Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee member continues to standby a social media post in which she compared COVID-19 vaccine requirements to the Holocaust. "I will not apologize and I will not resign," said Katie Ferreira-Aubin at a meeting held Tuesday evening. The post, shared on Ferreira-Aubin’s personal TikTok account in July,...
Surfside, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jewish leaders and chaplains remember Surfside victims

South Florida Jewish leaders met with chaplains from around the country to pray and remember the 98 victims who died during the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. This took place while the Department of Defense-accredited agency JWB Jewish Chaplains Council, an initiative of JCC Association of North America, ran a professional development training course in Miami Beach for Jewish ...
Illinois StateWIFR

Parents and school leaders react to Illinois mask mandate

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools isn’t going over well with some Stateline parents putting leaders in a tricky spot and one parent in handcuffs. “We need to be able to make health decisions for ourselves and our children,” said mother Rhonda Fager. Fager says...
Public HealthComplex

John Oliver Slams Republican Leaders for Blocking COVID-19 Mask Mandates

With the percentage of the total U.S. population that’s fully vaccinated still sitting at around 50 percent, Republican leaders in a number of particularly vulnerable states have descended even further into stubbornly anti-health messaging. Some of the biggest offenders, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn,...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: County Council meetings filled with ignorant people

Regarding "St. Louis County Council votes down mask mandate" (Aug. 11): The St. Louis County Council is controlled by a bunch of anti-mask-mandate fools. Almost all doctors and nurses, and most sane people, should be ashamed of all of those ignorant people in the audience and the anti-mask council members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy