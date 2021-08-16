Former judge pleads guilty to taking indecent liberties with a minor

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A former North Carolina judge has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a teenage boy in 2019. Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced in a press release on Monday that former Catawba County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, had been sentenced to serve nearly two years in prison, followed by supervised probation, after pleading guilty last week to felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor and other crimes.