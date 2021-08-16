Brooks: Want better managers? You need to develop better workers

When HR focuses on employee development, it can ultimately elevate manager capability. Everyone in HR knows the mantra that “employees join organizations and leave managers.” The health of the manager-employee relationship is hugely predictive of performance, engagement, advancement and retention of employees. And it truly is a relationship, thanks to the human dynamics of emotions, sensitivities, needs and connection that come into play. In fact, for all of the bluster that exists around HR’s favorite buzzword—employee experience—nothing has a greater impact on how employees answer the question “How was work?” at the dinner table than the relationship they have with their manager. In essence, our managers are our organization’s employee experience.