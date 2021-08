There are some artists that effortlessly exude so much conviction and soul. Lyfe Harris' music grips with raw intensity and we are immediately sucked in. “Money Mission” (Unplugged) is the ultimate tune for anyone who is up on their grind. Focusing on reaching goals, the empowering anthem implores us to always thirst for more. He passionately sings of people trying to “cloud his vision”. There will always be those that try to bring us down, and with this offering Harris reminds us how it is important to rise above the hate. With honeyed vocals gliding atop gentle electric guitar, it is easy to melt away in this mesmerizing track.