Trempealeau County, WI

High-speed chase in Trempealeau County ends in crash Sunday

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - Suspects from a high-speed chase in Trempealeau County on Sunday are in custody. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said two people, one of them a man, were involved in a “disorderly incident” and were traveling south on Highway 93 near Elk Creek on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. When the Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and the car took off, leading law enforcement on a chase south on 93, reaching 105 miles per hour.

