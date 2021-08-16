Cancel
Planned Parenthood sues Montana over new abortion laws

By IRIS SAMUELS
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block four new laws restricting access to abortion in the state. The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. They would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestations; restrict access to abortion pills; require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound; and prohibit insurance plans that cover abortion procedures from being offered on the federal exchange.

