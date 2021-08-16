Cancel
Charles City, IA

Public Hearing on Clearwell Project at Tonight's Charles City Council Meeting

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 4 days ago

Securing grant funding for expansion of Charles City's drinking water plant is the focus of a public hearing during tonight's regular City Council meeting. The "clearwell" on the city's north side currently has a capacity of 500,000 gallons of water. The City would like to increase that to 1.5 million gallons with the help of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $600,000. The Northeast Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) is writing the city's grant application, a process that includes the public hearing. The council could then approve NIACOG to complete an environmental assessment of the project that is expected to cost over $5 million.

