Brown extends residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended the state’s residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium on Monday. Authorized by House Bill 2009, the moratorium extension will prevent homeowning Oregonians from losing their homes to foreclosure if they’ve lost income during the pandemic. According to the governor’s office, this final extension will expire on December 31. It was previously set to expire on September 30.www.koin.com
