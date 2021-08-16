2001 Duracraft Marine 2100 Draftmaster w/ 115hp Yamaha 4 stroke
2001 Duracraft 2100 Draftmaster. 21' Aluminum tunnel hull flats boat. Motor runs perfectly (2001 115hp Yamaha 4 stroke). Lowrance GPS with DSI and Sonar. Trolling motor. Jack plate. Power pole. 2 live wells. 2 bilge pumps. Bimini Top. Poling Platform and push pole. Tons of storage below deck. Recently rewired (by the professionals). Selling as-is. Needs some aesthetic work such as new bench seat cushions, vinyl and deck paint. Needs work on jack plate (positive wire for jack plate motor missing connection). Trolling motor needs another battery. CD player needs replaced. It wouldn't take much to get this boat Perfect but it's ready for the water as-is. I love this boat and I hate to sell it but sadly it doesn't get used as much as it should. $12,000. Contact me for more information.forums.floridasportsman.com
Comments / 0