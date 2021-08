Joe Biden has not only stranded thousands of Americans in Afghanistan, but he has also further endangered Uyghurs living in Xinjiang. Communist China has made little secret of its glee at Biden proving that America will abandon allies on a whim. As Kabul fell to the Taliban, Chinese state media publicly celebrated that we would do the same should China invade Taiwan. But the regime of Xi Jinping has even more to gain in the short term by working with the Taliban directly.