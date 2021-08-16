Crostini 3 Ways
This recipe originally appeared in our Fall 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a medium bowl, toss 1/2 head cored and thinly sliced radicchio, 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. EVOO, and a large pinch of salt. In the bowl of a food processor, combine 1 can (14 oz.) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed, 1/4 cup each EVOO and fresh parsley, 1 tsp. lemon zest and 1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1 clove garlic, and 1 tsp. kosher salt. Process until smooth. On each toasted bread slice, spread 1/2 tsp. Calabrian chili paste and 1 1/2 tbsp. bean mixture and top with some radicchio.www.rachaelraymag.com
Comments / 0