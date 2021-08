ANN ARBOR, MI - Shane Rice started this year as a mortarman in the U.S. Marine Corps. The northern Virginia native is ending it as a first-year student at Harvard. Rice was in Southeast Asia almost all the way up to his end of service. The leap from a battalion to a college campus is a big one for a 22-year-old in any situation, let alone one whose life the past four years was run by gunnery sergeants and lieutenants.