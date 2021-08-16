Cancel
Fresh Venezuela Talks Set for September; Opposition Leader Freed

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY/CARACAS (Reuters) -Representatives of Venezuela's government and the opposition said they will resume talks next month after a round of preliminary meetings in Mexico City, just as opposition leader Freddy Guevara was released from prison on Sunday. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told reporters on Monday that Guevara, who a...

