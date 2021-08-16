Cancel
Little Caesars' Cheesy New Menu Item Combines These 2 Popular Foods

By Molly Harris
Calzone fans have so much to look forward to thanks to a whole new menu item that Little Caesars is introducing to its stores. The pizza chain is combining two menu items, a pizza and a calzone, to create an all-new Crazy Calzony. According to a press release received by Mashed, the new item is like an extreme stuffed-crust pizza, but wrapped around the edges in four places are calzones.

