Cypress update
Went to Big Cypress again today and as promised here is an update. Much to my surprise the water level is about the same as it was two weeks ago. Water is being pumped west thru all four tubes just west of the bingo hall on Krome. Turner River canal is over its banks, so I would expect the water level to rise everywhere in near future. Saw a few deer and it appears the bucks are starting to sniff does. Maybe it will hold off for a couple more weeks. I sure wish FWC would start archery a week or two earlier. Will prolly go to different area next week.forums.floridasportsman.com
