Cypress update

A lot of the animals in Oregon, like in any other state, are dangerous and aggressive. Here are five of Oregon's most dangerous animals. Generally, porcupines inhabit the eastern half of Oregon, but some have been spotted west of the Cascades. Porcupines are primarily nocturnal, but they can sometimes be spotted feeding in trees or doing other porcupine things during the day. A porcupine does not typically look for trouble, but each of them is covered in sharp, barbed quills that can seriously injure hikers, campers, and pets. A veterinarian should be consulted sooner rather than later if a quill stabs your pet. Porcupines also have a strong sense of perception, according to the ODFW, so that they can learn quickly. It is not uncommon for them to recall mistreatment and good memories."