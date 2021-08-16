New FSU President takes office

View more in
Florida State
WTXL ABC 27 News
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Florida will host 2022 Hula Bowl
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida will host the upcoming Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s Bounce House Stadium in 2022.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Fla. Dept. of Education gives Broward, Alachua 48-hours to comply with mask mandate ban
Florida's Education Department giving is Broward and Alachua Counties 48 hours to comply with the governor's mask mandate ban or face a financial penalty.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
COVID isolation centers resulted in millions for some Fla. nursing homes
It was a partnership among nearly two dozen Florida nursing homes. The deal: take in COVID positive seniors and we’ll pay you more for it. Nearly one year after the state program ended, Katie LaGrone discovers how much these state-designated isolation centers got paid to house sick seniors.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Florida judge won't dismiss lawsuit challenging governor's mask-mandate ban
Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office calls Palm Beach County's school mask mandate 'disappointing'
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday it's disappointed in a major decision by the Palm Beach County School Board to mandate face masks for students without giving them the ability to opt out.
Florida State|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Petition started to rename Stadium Dr. 'Bobby Bowden Blvd.'
A Change.org petition is making the rounds with a plea to change Stadium Drive, which runs in front of Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium, to Bobby Bowden Blvd.
Colleges|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Students move into FAMU dorms with COVID vaccination, testing requirements
Students moving in to Florida A & M University housing for the 2021 Fall semester will need to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of their move in appointment.
Trussville, AL|Posted byWTXL ABC 27 News
Bobby Bowden funeral to be live streamed on Seminoles website
The funeral of legendary coach Bobby Bowden will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. (EDT) at www.seminoles.com.
Comments / 0