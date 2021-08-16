In downstate Cairo, a new COVID vaccination effort aims to win people over by building trust

Lee Wright was hard at work, building a nail salon near an abandoned hospital in downstate Cairo, when Jody Johnson stopped by to introduce himself. For Johnson, who works for the University of Illinois’ extension program, it was the first step in trust in the city of fewer than 2,200 people as extension programs across the United States — long valued in rural communities for helping farmers and supporting 4-H clubs — expand to include educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines.