Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cairo, IL

In downstate Cairo, a new COVID vaccination effort aims to win people over by building trust

By Kaiser Health News
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Wright was hard at work, building a nail salon near an abandoned hospital in downstate Cairo, when Jody Johnson stopped by to introduce himself. For Johnson, who works for the University of Illinois’ extension program, it was the first step in trust in the city of fewer than 2,200 people as extension programs across the United States — long valued in rural communities for helping farmers and supporting 4-H clubs — expand to include educating the public about COVID-19 vaccines.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cairo, IL
Coronavirus
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cairo, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Cairo, IL
Health
Cairo, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Global Health#Vaccinations#Covid#Pulaski Naacp#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

President Biden will nominate former White House chief of staff and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to serve as his ambassador to Japan, the White House said Friday. The Hill had previously reported Emanuel was the expected pick for Biden's envoy to Japan, but the announcement had been held up while other ambassadorships were announced and sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy