The Cornelius town board gave final approval Monday night on Atrium Health's request to construct a medical office building at a planned hospital site. The 6.54-acre site is at 18341 Statesville Road — or U.S. Highway 21, at the intersection with Bailey Road Extension and just north of Grace Covenant Church. Atrium is planning a two-story, 25,000-square-foot building for professional and general office uses, according to town documents. Site plans show it will be a One Health location.