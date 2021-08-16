Cancel
San Heng (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’ producer) on ‘letting all of these queens show parts of themselves that we don’t have time to see’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

By Rob Licuria
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huqEi_0bTHOxA900

“’Untucked’ at its core is about letting all of these queens show parts of themselves that we don’t have time to see during the competition aspect of it,” explains Emmy-nominated producer San Heng about “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the compelling companion series to VH1 ’s Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” blockbuster.

We talked with Heng as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE 2021 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” is the access-all-areas pass to the drama that you don’t see on the runway – the backstage bitchiness, the catfights, the struggles, the tears and the secrets.

Heng is responsible for bringing the magic we see backstage to life, revealing that the crew only has a finite amount of time to capture that magic. “When the judges are deliberating on the main show, that’s their schedule. We have to shoot our show in that timeframe. Sometimes we get an hour, sometimes we have 45 minutes to make something happen. And what’s special about ‘Untucked’ is that it is this time in the competition where the queens leave stage and they get a break,” she explains. “They can really unwind and our goal ‘Untucked’ is really to allow the queens to have that moment, to have that reprieve. The stakes are high for so many of them and they have lots of stories.”

This year, Heng is celebrating the fifth consecutive Emmy nomination for “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” in the Best Unstructured Reality Program category. Before her work with the imitable RuPaul Charles , she served as producer on a number of other high-profile reality TV series like “Little Women: LA” and “The Real Housewives of DC.”

