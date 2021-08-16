Phasmophobia's upcoming equipment overhaul looks especially spooky
Thank goodness we're now well past the point of me apologising for still talking about a game from last Halloween and into the part of the year where I'll be unapologetically looking forward to this Halloween. Phasmophobia, the co-op ghost sleuthing simulation that I've yet to stop playing since last year, is getting a sizable update this month as spooky season creeps closer. There are even more new ghosts coming, redesigns for tons of your equipment, and "sprinting adjustments" which I believe must mean I'll be hoofing it out of houses faster than the current crawl.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0