Phasmophobia's upcoming equipment overhaul looks especially spooky

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank goodness we're now well past the point of me apologising for still talking about a game from last Halloween and into the part of the year where I'll be unapologetically looking forward to this Halloween. Phasmophobia, the co-op ghost sleuthing simulation that I've yet to stop playing since last year, is getting a sizable update this month as spooky season creeps closer. There are even more new ghosts coming, redesigns for tons of your equipment, and "sprinting adjustments" which I believe must mean I'll be hoofing it out of houses faster than the current crawl.

Urban decay and environment puzzler Cloud Gardens emerged in early access last September and has now announced that it's blooming into full release nearly a year to the day later. These little post-apocalyptic dioramas have levels with challenges for you to complete campaign style and a creative mode for sandbox building creations. After spending a year tweaking features, the developers have announced it will be leaving early access on September 1 with an update bringing 15 new levels, 120 new objects, and lot more.

