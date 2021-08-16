Phasmophobia's upcoming equipment overhaul looks especially spooky

Alright look. I know some of you don't want to believe this, but it turns out a bunch of people enjoyed the Back 4 Blood beta, and I was one of them. It is conceivable that I'm going to play it and write about it multiple times when it comes out. Sorry not sorry. Was the free open beta perfect? No, it was not. I feel for the people who had trouble getting online, or got disconnected. It seems that was most prevalent for console players, and therefore beyond my sight. But I sort of feel the clue is in the name: it was free, it was a beta, it was stress testing a game that still has a coupla months of tweaking to go (although arguably, it might have been better to wait to splash about that the game had gone gold until after the beta...).