KISS Sets December Date for Vegas Residency Launch

By: Jason R. Latham

You wanted the best, Las Vegas? You got the best, Las Vegas.

After months of online buzz, much of it fueled by powerful and attractive man Gene Simmons, KISS has officially announced dates for its long-in-the-works Las Vegas residency, to be staged at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will break from its “End of the Road World Tour” for 12 dates on the Strip, beginning December 29 and including the coveted New Year’s Eve date; undoubtedly set to become one of the hottest concert tickets of the year. KISS will play seven dates in January 2022 and wrap up the residency with three shows the first week of February.

Tickets go on sale first to KISS Army Fan Club members on August 17 , followed by Ticketmaster and Zappos presale tickets on August 19 , and general public tickets will be available starting August 20 at 10 a.m. PT. The residency comes with some big time VIP packages , including photo ops with the band, pre-show sound check and Q&A access, and entry to the KISS Army Captain’s Lounge.

KISS’s new residency will be the band’s longest stay in Las Vegas since the band’s 2014 “KISS Rocks Vegas” show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (now Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ), but it feels as if they’ve always been a part of the city. The band played its first show on the Strip in May 1975, when the “Dressed to Kill” tour stopped at the Sahara.

Tour stops continued through the ’80s and ’90s, and in the new century the band began to capture the hearts of a new generation of fans, bolstered by Simmons’ reality television career and the KISS merchandise machine, which, among other things, led to KISS-branded slot machines on casino floors around Las Vegas.

In 2012, Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer opened KISS by Monster Mini Golf across the street from the Hard Rock, and The Demon made headlines back in May when he scooped up a home in Henderson’s Ascaya community for nearly $11 million. The purchase fueled rumors of a pending KISS residency in 2021, and now look at us, it’s like heaven’s on fire.

So lick it up Las Vegas, we haven’t been this excited since Gene Simmons played the villain in that Tom Selleck movie .

CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post KISS Sets December Date for Vegas Residency Launch appeared first on Off The Strip .