Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

KISS Sets December Date for Vegas Residency Launch

By Jason Latham
Posted by 
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 4 days ago

By: Jason R. Latham

You wanted the best, Las Vegas? You got the best, Las Vegas.

After months of online buzz, much of it fueled by powerful and attractive man Gene Simmons, KISS has officially announced dates for its long-in-the-works Las Vegas residency, to be staged at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will break from its “End of the Road World Tour” for 12 dates on the Strip, beginning December 29 and including the coveted New Year’s Eve date; undoubtedly set to become one of the hottest concert tickets of the year. KISS will play seven dates in January 2022 and wrap up the residency with three shows the first week of February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0H3f_0bTHOqz400

Tickets go on sale first to KISS Army Fan Club members on August 17 , followed by Ticketmaster and Zappos presale tickets on August 19 , and general public tickets will be available starting August 20 at 10 a.m. PT. The residency comes with some big time VIP packages , including photo ops with the band, pre-show sound check and Q&A access, and entry to the KISS Army Captain’s Lounge.

KISS’s new residency will be the band’s longest stay in Las Vegas since the band’s 2014 “KISS Rocks Vegas” show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (now Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ), but it feels as if they’ve always been a part of the city. The band played its first show on the Strip in May 1975, when the “Dressed to Kill” tour stopped at the Sahara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpO9u_0bTHOqz400

Tour stops continued through the ’80s and ’90s, and in the new century the band began to capture the hearts of a new generation of fans, bolstered by Simmons’ reality television career and the KISS merchandise machine, which, among other things, led to KISS-branded slot machines on casino floors around Las Vegas.

In 2012, Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer opened KISS by Monster Mini Golf across the street from the Hard Rock, and The Demon made headlines back in May when he scooped up a home in Henderson’s Ascaya community for nearly $11 million. The purchase fueled rumors of a pending KISS residency in 2021, and now look at us, it’s like heaven’s on fire.

So lick it up Las Vegas, we haven’t been this excited since Gene Simmons played the villain in that Tom Selleck movie .

CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post KISS Sets December Date for Vegas Residency Launch appeared first on Off The Strip .

Comments / 0

Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
10
Followers
38
Post
145
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Eric Singer
Person
Tommy Thayer
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#Zappos Theater#The Kiss#Rock Roll#Kiss Army Fan Club#Ticketmaster#Q A#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Off the Strip

Double Dose of RuPaul in Las Vegas

Serious fans of iconic drag queen RuPaul can get a whole lotta Mama Ru in Vegas. Take a pic with his latest wax figure, or take in his reopened show at the Flamingo. The post Double Dose of RuPaul in Las Vegas appeared first on Off The Strip.
Off the Strip

DTLV Drops a Full Crate on Fergusons Downtown

Dutch/Armenian producer headlines the outdoor DTLV Field Trip concert series. Friday, August 20 the DTLV Field Trip Concert night is STACKED! We’re going all out with Crykit’s PLAYhouse for a very special concert at Fergusons Downtown, headlined by International recording artist Full Crate! There’s so much going on, from the performances to the food, so let’s break it down:
Off the Strip

Brian Newman Returns to NoMad with Late-Night Show

Trumpeter and singer Brian Newman is back in the NoMad Library with his late-night show The post Brian Newman Returns to NoMad with Late-Night Show appeared first on Off The Strip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy