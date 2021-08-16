Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9Fbu_0bTHOoSq00

Health officials have an unsteady partner as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that's both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated. But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Author's Note: The above video is on file from March 11, 2021.

Comments / 129

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Bible Belt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
ReligionTennessee Tribune

AME Zion Board of Bishops Convicts Bishop Staccato Powell

National (RNS)— A prominent African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church leader has been removed from the ranks of bishop after being found guilty in a church trial for mishandling millions of dollars in transactions related to congregations. Staccato Powell, who was the bishop of the denomination’s Western Episcopal District, had been...
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
Religionelizabethton.com

Everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple

Dear Rev. Graham: The word “disciple” today usually means that a person is part of a cult. But the word when used in the Bible meant something else, didn’t it? — D.F. Dear D.F.: People in Jesus’ day knew what the word “disciple” meant. The Roman world was filled with philosophers and teachers who gathered students or followers around them, and those followers were called “disciples.” John the Baptist had a band of disciples around him, and so did the Pharisees (a group of religious leaders). But Jesus expanded its meaning by saying that everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple. “Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples'” (John 8:31, NIV).

Comments / 129

Community Policy