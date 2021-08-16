Everton 3-1 Southampton: Player and Manager Grades

Last Season Records: Everton 17-14-7; Southampton 12-19-7 Everton and Southampton are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (4-4-2), but likely not for long. The 2021-2022 Premier League season is here, and Everton and Southampton will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 14 at Goodison Park. While Everton was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-14-7. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Southampton (12-19-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.