Everton 3-1 Southampton: Player and Manager Grades

By Calvin
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour votes are in for the Player and Manager Grades Poll from Everton’s 3-1 win over Southampton to begin the Premier League season on a positive note. The England #1 wasn’t at his Three Lions best, and did muff a couple of catches but nothing serious. There was little he could do about the Saints goal, he was caught dead by Keane’s miskick and Holgate’s missed tackle, and Adam Armstrong’s finish was top bins.

