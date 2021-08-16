Wolfie’s Carousel Bar Brings Fun and Fantasy to Little Italy

An immersive and whimsical new bar at the northern end of Little Italy is the latest project from Gillian and Mauricio Couturier, the local duo behind the memorable past designs at Bang Bang and Airport Lounge, and Abe Aguilar, who worked with the couple on El Camino. Named after the Couturier’s son Wolfgang, Wolfie’s Carousel lands on Kettner Street this Tuesday, August 17, melding Parisian glamour with the romance of New Orleans’ French Quarter.