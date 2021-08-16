Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Inside the Creepy Paradise Where Nine Perfect Strangers Takes Place

By Rachel Wallac e
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just imagine a place called Tranquillum House. Whatever you’re picturing, it probably isn’t too far off from the idyllic retreat that Nine Perfect Strangers production designer Colin Gibson, set decorator Glen W. Johnson, and the rest of their team created for the new Hulu show, which premieres August 18. Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, the (kind of creepy) leader of an intense wellness center where nine guests—played by Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, and Grace Van Patten—have come for a 10-day stay in hopes of healing their trauma and becoming better versions of themselves.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Van Patten
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Melvin Gregg
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Glass#Nine Perfect Strangers#Furnishings#Tranquillum House#Big Little Lies#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
MoviesFirst Showing

Explore a Scary Underwater House in 'The Deep House' Horror Trailer

"What was that?" An official trailer has unveiled for a horror thriller called The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House is premiering at this summer's Fantasia Film Festival, which is where this new trailer comes from. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a serious change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house. Starring Camille Rowe & James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This is a creepy concept for a horror film - a haunted house that's underwater?! Okay, sure. A good teaser trailer that doesn't give away anything.
MoviesMovieWeb

A24's Lamb Trailer Turns Mother Nature on Its Head with a Twisted Tale of Hybrid Horror

A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming horror offering, Lamb. Set in rural Iceland, Lamb is about a farmer couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), grieving the loss of their child, making a shocking discovery. While the first minute-long trailer, which came out last month, barely revealed anything, this latest trailer is absolutely bonkers. Featuring a half-human, half-lamb creature walking on two legs while holding the hand of its "father", the trailer has creeped out many viewers. But with The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" playing in the background, the trailer only gives a glimpse of what's to come - disturbing, idiosyncratic body horror.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Manny Jacinto on starring in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Manny Jacinto is in a really good place. The Filipino-Canadian actor, 33, rose to fame on NBC’s “The Good Place,” starring as Jason Mendoza from 2016 until the show ended in 2020. Jacinto, who currently lives in LA, charmed audiences as a lovably dim-witted DJ from Florida, who was obsessed with his dance crew, Molotov cocktails and former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

Karla Peterson: Nicole Kidman brings trouble to paradise in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Welcome to Tranquillum House, where the smoothies are freakishly addictive, the staff is frighteningly Zen and Nicole Kidman will get into your head without batting an eye. Tranquillum House is the breathtakingly beautiful wellness center that is the setting for "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu series based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling 2018 novel of the same name. It is the place where nine damaged souls go to have their broken pieces polished and reassembled by Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a luminous guru who promises that after 10 days with her, "You will not be the person you are now."
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shudder’s The Boy Behind the Door directors on making a horror movie with your best friend

The Boy Behind the Door is a tense horror movie centred around friendship, and the terrifying experience of child abduction. The movie touches on real-life issues, and is all about creating a heart-racing emotional response for anyone who decides to watch it. The movie is also the second scary flick to come from the writing and directing duo Justin Powell and David Charbonier, two upcoming names in the genre.
TV Seriestheaureview.com

First Impressions: Nine Perfect Strangers revels in the slow burn of threat

Though it boasts a lush Byron Bay setting, is filled to the brim with aesthetically pleasing cast members, and is based around the notion of healing one’s self, Nine Perfect Strangers is decidedly unnerving. Set in a secluded health and wellness resort named Tranquillum House, the nine perfect strangers of...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Only Murders in the Building: A Murder Mystery Like No Other

The true crime genre has been gaining a solid following through the years. Fans are always looking for the next material – may it be a movie, television series, book, or even podcast, to dig their fangs into. There’s just something so satisfying about being able to decipher a crime scene and uncover the true mastermind of a well thought of crime. It certainly brings forth an adrenaline rush like no other. True crime fans, get excited for Hulu’s got you covered! The streaming service is on a roll as it comes out with another original series that is basically a murder mystery set in the heart of New York City. Better start practicing those interrogation skills and sharpening those crime sensing feelers once again.
TV Seriesheadstuff.org

A Great Cast Makes Nine Perfect Strangers Entertaining and Thrilling

There is arguably no star who has adapted to the rapidly changing entertainment industry as well as Nicole Kidman. After all, the last few years have seen the reputation of “bankable” actors count for less and less in mainstream cinema, as kid-friendly franchises and IP have grown more dominant. The result of this is that less mid-budget, adult-orientated movies are being made for multiplexes, with projects of this nature being stretched out into TV shows.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Underuses Nicole Kidman in a Cryptic Role: TV Review

Nicole Kidman’s recent outings in scripted series TV — “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” both on HBO — made similar propositions to the viewer: Explore an exclusive world through the eyes of a woman who cannot see it fully. Both featured Kidman as a privileged woman hiding from an obvious truth about her life. It’s a satisfying formula.
Celebritiesreviewjournal.com

Nicole Kidman talks about her new series, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

What is the weirdest thing she has ever done as a wellness experiment?. During a Zoom call from her Nashville home, Nicole Kidman’s face flames as red as her hair when she thinks about it. “My boyfriend at the time got me to go into one of those water tanks with him,” said the Aussie Oscar winner. “You lay in this steel tank, and I was excited because everyone told me it was an amazing thing.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Strange Mosquitos in Official Trailer for 'Mosquito State' Horror Film

"Welcome to the world, little guy." Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller called Mosquito State, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and will debut streaming on Shudder starting this month. Set in 2007, the film is about a Wall Street analyst living in his apartment overlooking Central Park who brings back some strange mosquitos which begin to swarm inside of his apartment. It's a "weird" psychological thriller about a Wall Street worker slowly breaking down. "Finding common ground between Franz Kafka, David Cronenberg & Mary Harron’s American Psycho, director-screenwriter Filip Jan Rymsza emerges with a new kind of body horror, set during a single week of an exquisitely rendered pre-crash 2007 replete with signs of sociopolitical and economic rot." Starring Beau Knapp, with Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez. This looks very good. Not so much about scary bugs, but about rotten minds.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Review: Revenge Gets Horrifying in a Sensational Netflix Fever Dream

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” takes place roughly 30 years ago. If the murderer’s row of college radio deep cuts didn’t eventually tip you off, the on-screen setup puts the new Netflix show somewhere in the “early ’90s.” What transpires after that simple introduction is a meticulous, slow-motion fever dream, one that transpires with the occasional help of pay phones, VHS tapes, and print headlines. The new limited series has plenty more on its mind than aping a particular time and place. “Brand New Cherry Flavor” carries all the psychological trappings that come with the curdled glamor of Los Angeles, but this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy