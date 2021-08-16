Inside the Creepy Paradise Where Nine Perfect Strangers Takes Place
Just imagine a place called Tranquillum House. Whatever you’re picturing, it probably isn’t too far off from the idyllic retreat that Nine Perfect Strangers production designer Colin Gibson, set decorator Glen W. Johnson, and the rest of their team created for the new Hulu show, which premieres August 18. Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, the (kind of creepy) leader of an intense wellness center where nine guests—played by Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, and Grace Van Patten—have come for a 10-day stay in hopes of healing their trauma and becoming better versions of themselves.www.architecturaldigest.com
