John Romero's unofficial Doom episode Sigil is getting a sequel for Doom 2

Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Romero still isn't done with Doom; the legendary designer has confirmed he's currently working on a follow-up to his "unofficial" Doom episode, Sigil. Announced to coincide with Doom's 25th anniversary in 2018 and released as a free megawad the following year, Sigil was designed as the unofficial fifth episode in the original Doom saga - picking up after Ultimate Doom's They Flesh Consumed - and treated fans to 18 brand-new, Romero-designed levels: nine single-player and nine death match.

