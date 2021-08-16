John Romero's unofficial Doom episode Sigil is getting a sequel for Doom 2

It's a total coincidence of course, but on the day that Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima muses on Twitter that AI will eventually take over the remastering of old games, Digital Foundry publishes a video that uses machine learning to freshen up the classic MGS2 reveal from E3 2000. For my money the original is one of the greatest game trailers of all-time - and for a number of reasons, opportunities to see this video the way it was meant to be seen are limited, so digging out the best archival version there is and AI-upscaling it was irresistible.