When I learned that a group of individuals was planning a protest to oppose the Daviess County Public School system’s decision to require masks for all students, faculty, and staff, I was baffled and broken-hearted. Although there was not an organized rally/protest in favor/support of the mask mandate for various reasons (work and an effort to maintain social distancing being the most prevalent), there are many in Owensboro-Daviess County who support the school system’s decision to protect our children. I am writing this letter to openly express my viewpoint and the viewpoint of a few others as to why it is crucial that all individuals be required to wear a mask in an indoor school/classroom setting.