Debra Winger Quit A League of Their Own Because She Didn’t Want to Work With Madonna

By Savannah Wals h
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no crying in baseball, but that didn’t stop Debra Winger from expressing her disappointment with A League of Their Own—the classic sports movie she exited in protest over the casting of another actor. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Winger spoke about her decision to leave the role of Dottie when Madonna was cast as a fellow Rockford Peach.

