Debra Winger Quit A League of Their Own Because She Didn’t Want to Work With Madonna

How gunslingers, depression, a classic Dickensian villain and, yes, a beautiful love story helped shape Ted Lasso's brooding hero Roy Kent. "It's nice to watch people be nice to each other." That's the line you most often hear someone use when they talk up Apple's breakout smash hit Ted Lasso. But while the story of Jason Sudeikis's relentlessly optimistic American coach navigating the unfamiliar waters of England's Premier League football may provide some kind-hearted highs, those moments only land in contrast to the real and traumatic lows experienced by all of the show's characters. Chief among the traumatized this season is retired midfielder Roy Kent who walks through life like a clenched fist, occasionally only communicating in monosyllabic grunts. Roy begins the show's second season happily in love with Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones but still adrift without his lifelong love affair with football to ground him. As played by Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein, Kent is a character who might be equally at home in a gritty drama, but he shines in contrast to Sudeikis's aw shucks routine. This week's episode, “Rainbow,” closes with a soaring score, a dramatic — if hobbled — run, and Roy Kent finally coming home to ecstatic cheers on the AFC Richmond pitch.