Researchers Discover 1,000-Year-Old Burial of a Highly Elite Nonbinary Individual

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1968, workers digging to lay a water pipe discovered a bronze sword handle. This led to the reveal of a 900-year-old grave at the work site in Suontaka Vesitorninmäki, Hattula, Finland. Inside the grave was an Iron Age individual dressed in women's clothing. The person's burial with a sword confused researchers. Was this an unusual warrior woman, or a double grave of a couple? Now, with the help of modern DNA analysis, researchers believe the grave may be that of a nonbinary individual who held high status in their Dark Ages Scandinavian community.

mymodernmet.com

