The Detroit Lions decided to cut Don Mulbach on his 40th birthday and that sucks for him; football is a tough business and these things happen. I just do not get why he was cut as he had not shown signs of aging or slowing down. He was MORE than adequate in protection, very accurate with his snaps and had a zip on the ball that is desired. With world class athletes trying to block kicks and punts you would think that the additional microseconds that Muhlbach's fastball snaps gave our holder and punter would be something to value. I do not know Scott Daly, I have nothing against him and I have only seen a little video but I have also read numerous accounts of how he just does not have the speed Muhlbach had on his snaps. We do not have a Murray, Hanson or Prater on this team, only unproven talent and now we have taken the foundation away from whoever wins the kicking spot. I am not sure how Fox feels but he has to know he has a little less time.