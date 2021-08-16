Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls after weak China data; defensive shares shine

By Lewis Krauskopf
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* China factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

* Cyclical areas off: Energy, materials, financials weak

* Healthcare, utilities, staples gain

* Tesla slumps after U.S. opens probe into Autopilot

* Dow up 0.03%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.36% (Updates with afternoon trading)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Monday after weak data on China’s economy, but the Dow and S&P 500 were little changed as stocks recovered from steeper losses earlier in the session and investors moved into defensive sectors.

Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and financials were weaker after China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.

Healthcare, utilities and consumer staples -- generally regarded as defensive sectors -- led the way, while the S&P 500 and Dow remained near all-time highs reached on Friday.

“There is always a natural digestion period after a strong run-up in stocks,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Hitting some records last week, certainly there is a likelihood that you get some kind of pause.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.05 points, or 0.03%, to 35,524.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points, or 0.00%, to 4,468.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.95 points, or 0.36%, to 14,769.95.

Investors are looking for signs about when the Federal Reserve will rein in its easy money policies, with minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting due on Wednesday. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the impact on the economy are keeping markets on edge, with investors watching earnings reports from major retailers due later in the week.

Investors were also digesting news from Afghanistan, where thousands of civilians desperate to flee the country thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital.

“You’ve got a market that’s been going straight up for quite a while. It wants to pause and take profits and I think Afghanistan over the weekend gave the market that excuse,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.

A rebound in the U.S economy including a stellar second-quarter corporate earnings season along with accommodative monetary policy, has underpinned positive sentiment for equities.

In company news, Tesla shares fell 4.3% after U.S. auto safety regulators said they had opened a formal safety probe into the company’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.84-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.15-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 235 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

164K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#European#Healthcare#Dow#Invesco#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Taliban#Bright Trading Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia, Robinhood, Tilray, Krispy Kreme, Fed Minutes: 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, Aug. 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Fall Ahead of the Fed's Meeting Minutes. Stock futures declined Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 fell by the most in four weeks, as Wall Street awaited the Federal Reserve's update on how close the central bank might be on pulling back stimulus.
StocksStreet.Com

Moderna Stock Gains, Dow Futures Lower as Delta Rattles Bulls; Fed Minutes in Focus

Global stocks edge higher in cautious trading as rising infections continue to trigger growth concerns while the Fed looks set to roll back its monthly bond purchases. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says COVID is 'casting a shadow' on the U.S. recovery as investors look to minutes of the central bank's July policy meeting for tapering clues.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksFOXBusiness

Alibaba’s US shares fall to lowest since 2019 as China cracks down

A new round of proposed regulations sent Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ’s U.S. listing to decline 4.9% on Tuesday to $173.73, its lowest close since October 2019. The Chinese tech company’s American depository receipts have fallen more than 25% so far this year. New draft guidelines released Tuesday by China’s...
RetailForexTV.com

Pound Falls Amid Weak U.K. Retail Sales Data, China Crackdown Worries

The pound depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as U.K. retail sales fell unexpectedly in July and risk sentiment dampened on China’s continued crackdown on the tech companies and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Data from the Office for National...
Stocksfidelity.com

S&P 500 slips as cyclical slide counters tech gains

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged down in choppy trading on Thursday, with losses in cyclical sectors countering gains in tech shares, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while the Dow...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 285 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes, Robinhood in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Thursday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting pointed to an early start to the tapering of its monetary stimulus. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 285 points,...
StocksTaylor Daily Press

US stocks closed in slight

Concerns over the delta format and unrest in Afghanistan weighed on US stock markets. Chinese technology companies have been the hardest hit. The S&P500 sees a streak that saw five consecutive gains halted on Tuesday. The barometer decreased by 0.7 percent. Dow Jones lost 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq Tech had to fight harder with a closing loss of 1.1 per cent. Thus, the US stock markets experienced their strongest loss in a month. The hits were greatest at Chinse Tech. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon, which aggregates Chinese technology companies on Wall Street, closed 2.4 percent lower.
Stocksperutribune.com

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
Businessinvesting.com

Travel, defensive stocks keep European shares steady

(Reuters) -European stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors favoured real estate and healthcare stocks over economically sensitive sectors, on rising concerns over a spike in global COVID-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.02%, with automakers and miners falling the most. Sectors considered more stable during times...
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have rebounded after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined from a record high after U.S. retail sales in July were weaker than expected. Investors watched for the Fed’s release of minutes from its July policy meeting for an update on when the central bank might start reducing bond purchases that pump money into the financial system and look at raising interest rates.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow futures slip on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.23%, S&P down 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.10%. Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dow futures fell on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically senstive sectors and sent investors to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks including Apple and Amazon.com.
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones tumbles 382 points as Fed minutes suggest taper could start this year

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting which suggested the central bank could begin tapering its asset purchases this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 382 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...

Comments / 0

Community Policy