George F. Moser, 83

BOSTON (CBS) – This could be the one. New England has managed to dodge a direct hit from a hurricane for 30 years (dating back to Hurricane Bob in 1991), but it appears that our luck may have run out. At this hour, Tropical Storm Henri is located about 800 miles south of Nantucket with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday as it makes its move northward towards New England. Hurricane watches have already been issued for the entire South Coast of Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as all...