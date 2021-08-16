Cancel
Obituaries

George F. Moser, 83

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

HUTCHISON ISLAND, Fla. — George F. Moser, age 83, of Hutchison Island, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with prostate cancer. George was the eldest of 11 children born to August W. Moser, M.D., originally of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, and Elizabeth Schrafft Moser of Newton, Massachusetts. George was brought up in Newton, then in New York City and later in Englewood, New Jersey. After graduating Dartmouth College in 1959, he pursued a career in advertising in New York City and in Connecticut, culminating as Vice President at the leading bank in the state.

