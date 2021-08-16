Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVo4d_0bTHNVbi00
© Getty Images

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.

But the premise is somewhat false. Although poverty is a real and serious problem, there is little evidence behind the claim that huge numbers of families are financially unstable. Yet this myth is supported in part by faulty research by one of America’s most beloved nonprofits: United Way.

Every two years, United Way publishes the ALICE Report, and the latest version, released in December, declared that “42 percent of U.S. households could not afford the cost of household basics.” United Way also routinely releases many state-level analyses with similar assertions, including a 2021 report on our home state of Michigan. The reports are widely touted by the news media: There have been nearly 1,000 newspaper citations alone in the past decade, including coverage from CNN to The Associated Press to National Public Radio. But a close examination of the report reveals some failings.

A new study by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy scrutinizes the report’s methodology, starting with its definition of a “Household Survival Budget” — a key feature of the ALICE Report. It creates a hypothetical minimum budget that all families must afford in order to survive, which includes costs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and other items. The report declares that all households with income below this threshold — 42 percent of U.S. households in the latest version — are at risk of homelessness, starvation, or more.

But the United Way report does not calculate what it costs to afford household necessities. Instead, it presents the average spending on these items and uses this as an estimate for the bare minimum costs needed for a household to survive. According to this methodology, a family that maintains the same income and spending year-over-year is worse off if their neighbor splurges on a big-screen television or new vehicle. That’s not how poverty works, nor is it any indication of survivability.

An accurate assessment of household survivability would require identifying the lowest prices of certain goods and services, not just the average amount that people pay for them. The use of the average says more about who can “keep up with the Joneses” than it does a family’s ability to survive. And it ensures that the poor will always be among us, since a sizable portion of the population will always spend less than the average.

United Way’s analysis has other basic problems. For example, it doesn’t even measure the number of people who earn less than the hypothetical budgets it creates. It simply slaps the ALICE label on all households — no matter their size or situation — that earn less than a certain amount. The amount depends on the county, and in Michigan it ranges from $35,000 to $60,000. This leads to bizarre outcomes, such as a single adult earning $59,000 getting labeled ALICE, while a family of six with income of $61,000 does not, despite its much larger financial needs. The report also fails to recognize that different households have different financial needs, so the end result is an inflated number that doesn’t accurately say how many families are struggling financially.

Even the name of the ALICE Report is misleading. While the acronym stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” United Way does not measure households’ assets, constraints on income, or even employment. Every letter in the acronym is a false flag. While there are certainly many families that are asset-limited, income-constrained and employed, the ALICE Report does not attempt to measure who they are or what needs they may have.

High-quality research and data are essential to crafting good public policy. Weak and misleading research and data can lead to bad policy. Politicians and advocates for more government spending may use the United Way’s ALICE Report to exaggerate the number of people who need significant government help. It plays right into the Biden administration’s attempts to create an expensive welfare state.

Most importantly, misleading analyses distract from the effort to discover the real needs of impoverished families and the best way to address them. America will struggle to lift up the least fortunate and the most vulnerable as long as there’s no clear picture of who they are — and who they aren’t.

James M. Hohman is the director of fiscal policy and Jarrett Skorup is director of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Comments / 287

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#American#The Alice Report#Cnn#The Associated Press#National Public Radio#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
Presidential ElectionDetroit News

Finley: Biden fails critical climate test

The embarrassing spectacle of President Joe Biden begging Russia and OPEC to pump more oil is what happens when political reality crashes into political posturing. Last week opened with the dire news from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that global warming has reached a "code red for humanity," and it may be too late to spare the planet from its catastrophic effects.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

President Biden’s democracy agenda is in trouble

President Biden told the world that the most important struggle of the 21st century was between democracies and autocracies — and he promised that the United States would lead the fight. Eight months into his presidency, the autocrats are the ones on the march. As democracies collapse, so do the aspirations of millions for greater dignity, agency and freedom. Afghanistan is just the latest example. Let’s hope it’s the last.
Businessmymotherlode.com

Biden: My Agenda Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices

President Biden delivered a speech on wanting to lower prescription drug prices. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “There aren’t a lot of things that almost every American can agree on. But I think it’s safe to say that all of us — whatever our background, our age, or where we live -– can agree that prescription drug prices are outrageously expensive in America.
Presidential ElectionSeacoast Online

Letter: Is President Biden a leader or politician?

The results of the first six months makes me wonder. Managing the pandemic and its offshoots, the direction has been garbled; the agencies at apparent odds on the approach, and the goals have changed to fit the situation. At the border VP Harris was assigned the task of bringing order...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Hidin’ Biden Does Us No Good

Charles Cooke of National Review Online ponders the nation’s current predicament. President Biden has not spoken to a single world leader since Kabul fell to the Taliban. I’m confused as to which part of the “America is back” philosophy this decision represents. In Britain, the prime minister is recalling Parliament. In France, the president is trying to rally the U.N. And President Biden is . . . doing nothing at Camp David.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden needs to be a better gardener

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. There is a case to be made that after the chaos of the past week, the situation in Afghanistan is stabilizing. The Taliban has been making a pleasant number of non-revolutionary statements: promising the country will not be a haven for terrorists, offering amnesty for government workers, urging women to continue to work in government, and pledging no reprisals against Americans still in Kabul.
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Will Bunch: Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.
EducationWashington Examiner

Biden’s equity agenda will make schools less safe

To comply with President Joe Biden’s racial equity executive order, the Departments of Justice and Education will likely reinstate, and possibly strengthen, Obama administration rules for public schools that judge student punishments by quantity rather than context. Mere numerical race disparities become de facto discrimination. This puts teachers in a...
Presidential Electionamac.us

Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda Hitting Roadblocks

Even before being sworn in as President, Joe Biden talked confidently about his economic vision for America. How he would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but not folks making under $400,000 a year, he said. This is on top of record-breaking spending on COVID relief and economic assistance packages that started last Congress. Eight months into the Biden presidency, we’ve seen more massive spending bills come from the Democrat-controlled Congress, consistently high unemployment, and rising inflation from increased demands for goods and services on regular household items – which hurts middle and low-income earners most. So what are the roadblocks to President Biden’s extreme tax and spend schemes?

Comments / 287

Community Policy