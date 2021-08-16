Betty Ruth Martin Rollings, age 88, passed away August 13, 2021, under the care of hospice at her residence in Charleston, SC. She was born December 2, 1932, in Knoxville, TN, the second of three daughters of Dora Martin. Betty attended Rule High School in Knoxville, TN. After high school, she married Howard L. Rollings, also from Knoxville, who was stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Upon his discharge from the army they returned to Knoxville, TN. She attended East Tennessee State University while earning her undergraduate and master's degrees in education. Betty then taught elementary school in Johnson City and Jonesboro for many years.