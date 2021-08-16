Sha'Carri Richardson Will Run Against All 3 Olympic 100-Meter Medalists in Upcoming Race
In June, Sha'Carri Richardson qualified for the Olympic Games and became the fastest woman in the world, completing the 100-meter dash in just 10.86 seconds. But in July, Richardson was suspended from Team USA after failing a drug test, testing positive for THC. Now, after a month-long suspension, Richardson is back on the track and will race Team Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson—all Olympic medalists in Tokyo—at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.hellogiggles.com
