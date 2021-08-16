Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by his alleged rape victim for harassment, intimidation
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty are being sued by Petty's alleged rape victim. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Jennifer Hough — a woman who accused Petty of rape at the age of 16 in 1994 — accused Minaj and her husband, a registered sex offender, of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation. Seeking unspecified damages, the lawsuit also accused the couple of intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleges sexual assault and battery, referring to the 1994 incident.ew.com
