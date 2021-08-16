Cancel
Congressional Reaction To Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Been Scathing

By Barbara Sprunt
kosu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional outcry over the Biden's administration's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's take over of the country has been swift. Criticism of the administration was bipartisan: Republicans were scathing about the White House's actions, and Democrats, while acknowledging that Biden was carrying out the policies of his predecessor, criticized the haphazard manner of the U.S. withdrawal.

