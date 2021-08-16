Search for Jacksonville robbery suspect

Jacksonville, FL — A warrant has been issued for a man wanted for a robbery in San Marco.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Donald Wayne Hayden, 50, robbed a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Boulevard on April 30.

Now, officers are looking for him.

Anyone who has any information regarding Hayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Or you can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group