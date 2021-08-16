Cancel
Havre, MT

For the Record, Aug. 16, 2021

By Patrick Johnston
Havre Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- Officers investigating suspicious activity on the 1400 Block of First Street at 11:29 a.m. Friday arrested Travis Dillon Granger of Havre, 32, on a pick up and hold order. Officers investigating a motor vehicle crash reported from the 600 Block of First Street West at 4:52 p.m. Friday arrested Anna Marie Sutherland of Rocky Boy, 54, on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, failure to carry or produce proof of insurance, failure to stop when emerging from a parking lot and on a Justice or City court warrant.

