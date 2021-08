Marvel's Avengers is getting more and more positive reviews on Steam. Will the game regain the audience lost after the launch?. Marvel's Avengers has had its fair share of problems since its inception. The game's poor launch brought Square Enix big losses, and the popularity of the game on Steam gradually declined. However, already in November last year, Yosuke Matsuda, CEO of the Japanese publisher, stated that the company would not abandon the game and would try to turn this financial failure into a success. The effects of this decision could be seen over the past few months and apparently the game is changing for the better. According to a chart from Steam, 79% of reviews from the last month are positive and most new, good reviews appeared at the turn of July and August. However, taking into account all the comments since the release, only 67% of users rated it positively.