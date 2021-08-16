Hiroshi Fujiwara and Edison Chen Join Forces for Second Edition of NTWRK's Transfer Festival

The cult-like Air Presto constituency often point to the super-rare Hello Kitty collaborations as among the most hallowed of the species. The “T-shirt for your feet”, a true darling of Nike’s early 21st century endeavors, was in fact produced in a number of different unreleased versions and samples, but few can hold their weight against the globally famous Sanrio mascot that debuted in 1974. In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Hello Kitty, these Prestos were unleashed in 2004, but as super-limited friends-and-family exclusives. Primarily featuring an all-over-print of the critter on the neoprene upper, the Hello Kitty x Air Presto was originally designed by Steven Smith and Hiroshi Fujiwara (the H of HTM and founder of Fragment Design, among other entities); Smith designed the black/blue pair, while Hiroshi was responsible for the white/pink.