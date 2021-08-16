Cancel
Hiroshi Fujiwara and Edison Chen Join Forces for Second Edition of NTWRK's Transfer Festival

Cover picture for the articleOffering a fresh take on its signature livestream experience, NTWRK has enlisted Hiroshi Fujiwara and Edison Chen to bring their personal touch to the second edition of Transfer. Taking place on October 6 and 7, Transfer is NTWRK’s flagship festival that celebrates culture and design with a highly-curated selection of products and collectibles. Livestreaming on the NTWRK app, Transfer will feature exclusive drops and experiential content from world-class creators and industry icons, led by Fuijiwara and Chen.

