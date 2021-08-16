Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Susan “Suze” Boles, née Seliger

By More from author
merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Susan “Suze” Boles, née Seliger, 61 Died July 22nd, 2021 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born April 22nd, 1960 on what would later become Earth Day. This was something that was always a point of pride for her. She was a spirit with deep roots with hands like someone made of the earth. A possessor of a truly kind heart who taught respect for all things great and small, to protect those that could not protect themselves, and to love with all your heart.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B. Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day Foundation#Earth Day#Pancreatic Cancer#Lawn Chair#T B Scott Public Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy