Susan “Suze” Boles, née Seliger, 61 Died July 22nd, 2021 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born April 22nd, 1960 on what would later become Earth Day. This was something that was always a point of pride for her. She was a spirit with deep roots with hands like someone made of the earth. A possessor of a truly kind heart who taught respect for all things great and small, to protect those that could not protect themselves, and to love with all your heart.