Nashville, TN

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Went to Nashville to Support One of the Show’s Recurring Guests

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3786QY_0bTHJyrp00

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe always meets interesting people while picking items. Back in 2011, he helped a guest come to Nashville.

Wolfe had been doing business with a man named Backwoods “Hobo” Jack, who happened to be one of the show’s recurring guests. Now Wolfe had just opened a new store in Nashville at the time and, well, wanted to make sure “Hobo” Jack got to Music City, U.S.A. once in his life.

In a video that captures “Hobo” Jack’s visit to Wolfe’s Nashville store, the “American Pickers” star talks a bit on the stage with “Hobo” Jack sitting next to him.

‘American Pickers’ Star Said ‘Hobo’ Jack ‘Made Biggest Impact’ On Everyone

“‘Hobo’ Jack’s gonna be on the show again,” Wolfe said, “and I told him about our store in Nashville and he says, ‘I’ve never been to Nashville.’ And I was like, ‘What? A guy like you, all the miles you put in, all the windshield time and you’ve never been to Nashville?’ I went, ‘Well, you’re coming to Nashville and I’m paying for it.'”

Wolfe, who will host “American Pickers” this season with Danielle Colby, also told “Hobo” Jack that he wanted him in Wolfe’s store and wanted him playing there.

“Because out of all the people we’ve picked, ‘Hobo’ Jack has probably made the biggest impact, I think, on everyone,” Wolfe said.

He went on to say it’s from the items that he has or the hardcore bartering that Wolfe and “Hobo” Jack would be doing.

Take a look at this lengthy video that shows “American Pickers” star Wolfe talking to “Hobo” Jack. It also shows “Hobo” Jack singing and playing his banjo, too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AThKfWFPIjA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: “Backwoods Hobo Jack Goes To Nashville” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AThKfWFPIjA)

Mole Man’s Sketchy Background Made Him Interesting Guest

Watching “American Pickers” will lead viewers to meet some of the most interesting people on the path of Mike Wolfe and his former partner, Frank Fritz.

One of those is known as the Mole Man. But his real name is Ronald Heist. Mole Man only made one appearance in the first season’s sixth episode. He got the nickname because he dug a large underground storage area.

But Mole Man had some sketchiness about him. Back in 2017, Heist allegedly broke into a studio barn filled with antiques. Heist burglarized this space and took more than $600 worth of items with him. This was in an area of Pennsylvania, according to WPXI.

Now the items’ owner thought he may have misplaced these items. Upon visiting Mole Man’s shop in 2020, he found a “missing” mirror that was actually taken. He bought it from Mole Man and reported him to local police officers.

Authorities charged Mole Man with burglary. Mole Man had a Butler County, Pa., court appearance set for February 2020.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Old Dominion to Release New Album, ‘Time, Tequila & Therapy,’ on October 8

Old Dominion finally revealed the release date for their highly-anticipated album, Time, Tequila & Therapy. Just because some of our favorite artists are canceling their remaining tour dates for the year, doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy some new music. Thankfully, the pandemic hasn’t stamped out country music artists’ creativity. In fact, many of them have used the extra time they found during lockdown to create new music.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Wishes Daughter Kendyl a Happy 14th Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pics

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media on Friday afternoon to wish his teenage daughter, Kendyl, a happy birthday. There’s no question that Jason Aldean has been one of the most consistent and successful voices over the years in the country music industry. As a matter of fact, the star singer has more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Those fans and followers were gifted with an adorable throwback photo of Aldean’s second daughter.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

The Judds Revived the ‘Country Duo’ on the Way to a Country Music Hall of Fame Career

On August 16, 2021, the Country Music Association revealed that The Judds—mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna—were elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Judds (Modern Era) will join Ray Charles (Veterans Era), Eddie Bayers (Musician), and Pete Drake (Musician) in the Class of 2021. Of course, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame is widely regarded as country music’s biggest honor.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops Epic Montage of Characters Reacting to Release Date

If you think that you Outsiders are the only ones excited about Season 4 for “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network, then think again. On Friday, a really cool montage showing all of the show’s characters was put out on the show’s Twitter account. Instead of telling you about it, well, enjoy this minute of “Yellowstone” characters and clips. Oh yeah, the new season kicks off on Nov. 7.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Explained the Reason He Keeps a Notebook Beside His Bed

When you think of Mike Wolfe, what comes to mind? There’s a good chance that you think about American Pickers when you hear his name. More recently, you might think about his feud with Frank Fritz. However, there is much more to Wolfe than just the TV show. When you dig deep into the storage shed that is Mike’s mind, you see that, above all else, he is an entrepreneur. He created the hit show, sure. But he is also a businessman. He buys and refurbishes old buildings. Additionally, he helped to save a small town bike shop while finding a way to add vacation rentals in the same building. The TV show just helps him follow his passion and continue to build his business portfolio.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Official Premiere Date Revealed

Exactly one month from today, fans will once again be able to watch their favorite celebrity vocal coaches spin their chairs for the opportunity to mentor some of the most exciting, undiscovered musical talent around on “The Voice.” The show will premiere on September 20th, and there’s plenty to look forward to.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘1883’: What Does Tim McGraw’s ‘J. Dutton’ Notebook Mean

It looks like country superstar Tim McGraw is just as excited for his role in the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as we are. Yesterday, fans and cast members alike found out that the new Western from Paramount+ will debut on Dec. 19. And already, McGraw is throwing himself full-tilt into his character, James Dutton.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Urges Fans to ‘Mark Their Calendars’ for Season 4 Premiere With Classic Still From Show

“Yellowstone” actor Forrie J. Smith is right — it’s time to mark our calendars. Because the premiere of Season 4 is only about two and a half months away. Paramount Network released the news just yesterday, along with a suspenseful teaser trailer. Fans have waited a long time to see what happened to our favorite “Yellowstone” characters, and the teaser only gave us a glimpse of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. In the Season 3 finale, we saw John getting shot down and left for dead on the side of the road. The teaser picks up from that moment, showing John struggling to stay alive as crows circled above him.

